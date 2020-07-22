Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $545,500.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,020.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

