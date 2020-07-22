Insider Selling: Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Insider Sells 8,374 Shares of Stock

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) insider Kevin Douglas sold 8,374 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $27,550.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Kevin Douglas sold 131,952 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $432,802.56.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kevin Douglas sold 7,981 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $27,534.45.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Douglas sold 540 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $2,079.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Kevin Douglas sold 20,414 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $81,043.58.

On Thursday, June 25th, Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $59,129.28.

Shares of REFR stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 241.90%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

