Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,438,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,797.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

