Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 462.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,794,000 after buying an additional 1,492,028 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after acquiring an additional 640,555 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,766,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,432,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 196,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

