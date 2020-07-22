Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after purchasing an additional 148,373 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $255.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.