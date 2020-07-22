Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 159,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

