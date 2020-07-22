Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

