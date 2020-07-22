Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 107,457 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.