Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $160.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

