Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $8.63 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

