Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $68.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

