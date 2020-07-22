Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

