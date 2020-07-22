Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 372.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,032,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,316 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 844.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,230,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,565,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

