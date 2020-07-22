Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 887,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SCD opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

