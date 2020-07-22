Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

