iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,117,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

