Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 90,077 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.90% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSMV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

