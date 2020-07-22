Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $57,035,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

