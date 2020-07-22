Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Electronics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

PULS opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

