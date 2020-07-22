Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $71,092,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $135,073,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,373.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,290.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3,324.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

