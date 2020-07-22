Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $265.71 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

