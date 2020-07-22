Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 4.41% of Davis Select International ETF worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 31,900.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DINT opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

