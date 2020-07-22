Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
URI opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.
In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
