Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

