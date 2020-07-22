VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.