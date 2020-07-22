Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MKC stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.