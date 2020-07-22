Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

