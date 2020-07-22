Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,933.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the period.

JKG stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

