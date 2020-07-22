Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

