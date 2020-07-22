Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.60 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

