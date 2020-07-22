Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,512,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.