United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $8,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $10,018,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 79,088 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 585.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,773 shares of company stock worth $4,290,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

