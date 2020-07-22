Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,157 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

