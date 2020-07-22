Parallel Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

