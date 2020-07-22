Parallel Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 418.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.