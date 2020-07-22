Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

SUSC stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.