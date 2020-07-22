Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $103.33 and a 1-year high of $189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average is $173.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

