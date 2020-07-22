Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 832,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 783,431 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

