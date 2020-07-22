Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $165,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,617 shares of company stock worth $17,025,951 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

