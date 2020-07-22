Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

XOP opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

