SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,278,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,791 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,825.5% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 504,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 478,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

