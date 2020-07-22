Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

