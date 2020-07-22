Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 519 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

