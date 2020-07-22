Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 662,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 125,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

