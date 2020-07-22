Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 243.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

