Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,571 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 136.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

EOG Resources stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

