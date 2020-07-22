Parallel Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 240,242 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.96 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.