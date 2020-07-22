Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 79.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700,271 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Nomura Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.