Parallel Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($2.79). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

