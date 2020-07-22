Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 107,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Macquarie lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.