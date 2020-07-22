Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Technical Institute worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,716.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.